AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora arrested a teenager in connection with last week’s shooting at Nome Park that left 6 Aurora Central Park High School students injured. Police have arrested a 15-year-old male, charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The second vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting, a Chrysler 300, has been located and seized. The 15-year-old has been identified as the driver of the Chrysler 300. Because of his age, the suspect’s identity will not be released.

Last week, police had seized a black Tahoe believed to be involved in the shooting.

Detectives continue searching for other shooters that were in Nome Park as well as additional suspect vehicles. At the time, police said that they were looking for multiple shooters and that several different guns were used in the shooting.

Police have determined that at least two other individuals at Nome Park were “shooting back” at the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Chrysler 300. Detectives are working to identify those people as well as others involved.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in Nome Park, across from Aurora Central High School, on Nov. 15. Six students from the high school, ranging in ages 14 to 18, were injured in the shooting.

NEWS RELEASE: UPDATE – Six Teenagers Shot at Nome Park ➡️15-year-old arrested, charged w/ att. 1st deg. Murder

➡️Chrysler 300 located and seized

➡️Looking for shooters that were IN the park as well as in susp vehicles Tipsters contact @CrimeStoppersCOhttps://t.co/jrEpbLqYoJ https://t.co/pTAkYL4XaO pic.twitter.com/EGVuSyCIX7 — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 23, 2021

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson tweeted a warning to those who may be involved. She tweeted, “This is just the beginning of arrests! If you were involved, we are coming for you…”

So very proud of my officers and detectives for the non-stop hard work they have put into identifying those responsible. This is just the beginning of arrests! If you were involved, we are coming for you… https://t.co/s2ngqCUPCH — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) November 23, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tips can be reported anonymously to https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/ and tipsters can still be eligible for the reward of up to $7,000.