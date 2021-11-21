STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Despite a delayed season opening date, the Steamboat Ski Resort is ready to expand. Some projects are already underway. Other projects include 650 acres of new terrain and the new Wild Blue Gondola.
This year, over the summer, crews started working on the base area. There's also a new main entrance to the resort and an escalator.
Resort officials say this expansion will make Steamboat the second largest ski area in the state. The expansion, however, is expected to take a few more years to complete.
“We moved the gondola to lower terminal where people will load at the beginning of the day onto the snow which opens up that entire base area. Eventually that base area, next summer we’re going to work on it, and we’re going to have an ice skating rink. It will have a food hall, a lot more great amenities where people can gather and really have that true base area experience.”
The new 10-person Wild Blue Gondola would run a total of 3.16 miles would become the longest in North America, according to the master plan. It would also increase capacity to 10,000 people per hour.
The company will also spend $31 million on technology systems to give guests a simpler transaction process, mobile app enhancements and shorter wait times.
LINK: Steamboat Ski Resort Master Plan Development
