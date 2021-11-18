STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A lack of snow and unseasonably warm fall have forced Steamboat Ski Resort to delay its opening to Nov. 27. The ski resort has only received 26 inches of snow since Oct. 1.
Temperatures haven’t been consistently cold enough to make snow, which is unusual.
"It is unusual to have to delay opening… 2016 I believe was the last time that we did have to due to weather and I think 2017 we actually opened early because of the snow. So it's really interesting operating a business that is totally reliant on weather and you can't control the weather and this is how we adjust and we flex to whatever Mother Nature gives us," said a Steamboat Ski Resort spokeswoman.
Steamboat is looking forward to favorable snowmaking conditions this week and believe that Nov. 27 makes a more realistic opening day.
Steamboat said that guests who have reservations between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 should contact Steamboat Central Reservations.