STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Steamboat Resort will get $135 million in upgrades says its owner Alterra Mountain Company. It’s part of $207 million in changes at multiple resorts owned by Alterra.
Steamboat will see a Gondola Square redesign which includes more dining options and après, retail, entertainment and year-round gathering places for guests. Construction will start at the end of this ski season.READ MORE: Denver Weather: Unsettled Weather Sticks With Us All Week
Pioneer Ridge terrain could see an expansion of 650 acres which will need additional approval. The new ski area will be the first leg of the new Big Blue gondola. Officials say this expansion will make Steamboat the second largest ski area in the state. The expansion is expected to start during the 2021/22 season.READ MORE: More Californians Moving To Colorado: Trout From West Coast Stocked In High Country Lakes
“This past season has proven that our guests are loyal, passionate and looking forward to the many seasons ahead, and we plan to provide them with a premier guest experience as we focus on the long-term future of our mountain destinations,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO, Alterra Mountain Company.MORE NEWS: Patrick Layden Arrested In Deadly Crash At W. 32nd Avenue & Lowell Boulevard
The company will also spend $31 million on technology systems to give guests a simpler transaction process, mobile app enhancements and shorter wait times.