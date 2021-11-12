(CBS4) – Two teens accused of setting a house on fire and killing five people were in court Friday. A judge will decide if there is enough evidence for them to head to trial.
In August 2020, a fire at the Green Valley Ranch community in Denver killed couple Djibril and Adja Diol and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadijaand from Senegal. Another woman and her infant daughter were also killed. The fire surged late in the night. Three others had to jump from windows to escape.
Teen suspects Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour were charged as adults. Another younger teenager has also been charged.
Sources told CBS Denver the suspects intended to set a different house on fire, and the motive remains unclear.
It was expected more could be learned about what happened when evidence was presented in court Friday. Updates will be made at that time.