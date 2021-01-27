DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police have arrested three teenagers in the house fire that killed three adults and two children in Green Valley Ranch last summer. Two of the suspects are 16 years old and one is 15 years old. They are facing murder, arson and burglary charges.

A source tells CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that an adult sister of one of the teen suspects is also in custody. Investigators would not confirm that information.

The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter.

Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire.

Three people escaped by jumping from windows.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joined investigators at Wednesday’s news conference.

“This was one of the most heinous crimes I’ve ever seen or witnessed in our city, as mayor or otherwise,” Mayor Hancock stated.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said there is no evidence that this was a bias-motivated crime.

“This crime happened in isolation and does not reflect the great state of Colorado,” Papa Dia, a family friend and community leader, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Our message is, let’s embrace one another. Let’s love each other. Let’s not let horrific crime like this define who we are as a nation, and who we could be as a state,” Dia said.

Police said the suspects were arrested Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. They are currently being held for investigation of five counts of first degree murder, five counts of murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, three counts of criminal attempt murder in the first degree with extreme indifference to counts of first degree assault with extreme indifference, one count of first degree burglary, one count of second degree burglary, three counts of first degree arson and eight counts of fourth degree arson.

It will be up to the district attorney to decide whether they will be charged as juveniles or adults.