DENVER (CBS4) – A $14,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in a house fire that killed five people earlier this month. Investigators have released images of the suspects and suspect vehicle in the Aug. 5 fire.

Djibril and Adja Diol were killed in the house fire along with their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija. Also killed in the fire was Hassan Diol and her infant daugter, Hawa Baye. The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. at the home located in the 5300 block of Truckee Street.

According to police, the fire appeared to be intentionally set by three unknown individuals wearing dark hoodies and full face masks. They got away from the scene in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects or suspect vehicle in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Three adults escaped from the fire by jumping from the upper story of the home and they suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Diol family.