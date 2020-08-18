JUST INGrand jury investigating 1984 death of Jonelle Matthews in Weld County
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4) – A $14,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest in a house fire that killed five people earlier this month. Investigators have released images of the suspects and suspect vehicle in the Aug. 5 fire.

(credit: Denver Police)

Djibril and Adja Diol were killed in the house fire along with their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija. Also killed in the fire was Hassan Diol and her infant daugter, Hawa Baye. The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. at the home located in the 5300 block of Truckee Street.

(credit: CBS)

According to police, the fire appeared to be intentionally set by three unknown individuals wearing dark hoodies and full face masks. They got away from the scene in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects or suspect vehicle in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Three adults escaped from the fire by jumping from the upper story of the home and they suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

(credit: CBS)

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Diol family.

 

