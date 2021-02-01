DENVER (CBS4) — Law enforcement authorities in Denver tell CBS4’s Investigative Reporter Brian Maass that at least two of the three teen suspects in a deadly house fire will be charged as adults. The announcement was made Sunday night at meeting of the Senegalese community.
The house fire on Aug. 5, 2020, killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed in the fire.
The two 16-year-old suspects will reportedly be charged as adults. There was no word on whether the third suspect, who is 15 years old, will be charged as an adult.
Trying those suspects as adults would make their names and more information about the investigation available to the public and could result in harsher penalties if there is a conviction.
The suspects are currently being held for investigation of five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, three counts of criminal attempt murder in the first degree with extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree arson and eight counts of fourth-degree arson.
Investigators have said the fire was not a hate crime and the motive remains a mystery.
Members of Denver Police Department and the district attorney’s office were at meeting, but the DA’s office has not issued an official announcement about the charging decision. The Senegalese community was told to expect and official announcement this week.