FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Ring doorbell video captured an awe-inspiring sight in Fort Collins — a mountain lion approaching a resident’s front porch in the night and then moving right up past the front door. The owner of the home shared the video on Monday and said they live in the central part of the northern Colorado city.

“Can’t believe this, very cool but be careful with pets!” the owner wrote.

The mountain lion appears to be an adult, and it didn’t show any interest in the pumpkin still sitting on the railing as it made its way up the front steps.

A few hours later, on Monday morning, a police office in Fort Collins reported seeing a mountain lion several miles away. That was near the intersection of Mathews Street and Tulane Drive. The officer watched the mountain lion run across the road. So far it’s not clear if it was the same animal.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in Fort Collins can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 970-472-4300 to make a report.

