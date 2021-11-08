FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Department tweeted Monday a mountain lion was seen near Mathews Street and Tulane Drive early in the morning. This was in the area of homes, as well as an elementary school.
“Please be aware of your surroundings in that area and keep an extra eye on small pets & children. If the mountain lion is sighted, you can contact [Colorado Parks & Wildlife,” the police department tweeted in part.
CPW says a Fort Collins police officer watched the mountain lion run across the road.
CPW responded to the Fort Collins PD tweet and also shared advice to anyone who encounters a mountain lion.
If you see a mountain lion:
– Stay calm, do not run.
– Do all you can to appear larger.
– Haze it away with loud noises (set off your car alarm).
– Call our Fort Collins office at 970-472-4300 to report it.
Learn more: https://t.co/bIMYxRlzoI https://t.co/UmLNSXTSRR
Anyone who sees a mountain lion in Fort Collins can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 970-472-4300 to make a report.
