CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — CBS4 obtained hundreds of newly-released documents in the case against Barry Morphew. He is awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Suzanne in May of 2020.
More than 400 pages of motions and court filings and orders include a motion to dismiss murder charges due to lack of evidence and probably cause showing Barry killed Suzanne. Barry's attorney adds the district attorney overstepped by interviewing with reporters and a YouTube program.
The documents also include a list of 500 potential witnesses gathered by the prosecution. Among them are the couple’s two daughters, Suzanne’s lover, Jeff Libler and employees of Barry who saw him the day Suzanne disappeared.
Her body has yet to be found.
In October, Barry’s attorney filed an intent to sue law enforcement His lawyers saying evidence that would have cleared him was withheld.