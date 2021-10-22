CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Barry Morphew, the man from Chaffee County charged with murdering his wife, plans to sue police and the prosecutor in his case.
Morphew was arrested in May and charged with the 2020 murder of Suzanne. Her body was never found after she was reported missing on Mother’s Day.
His lawyers issued a letter of intent to sue on Friday, saying evidence that would have cleared him was withheld.
It was revealed in court that DNA of another man was found in Suzanne’s vehicle. That man’s DNA is linked to unsolved sexual assaults.
Morphew’s defense team says investigators never followed up on that discovery.
Morphew’s trial is set to run next year from May 3 through June 1. He is currently out on bond and wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.