Drug Takeback Event In Denver Area Intended To Help Battle The Opioid CrisisHealthONE is hosting an event on Saturday to help tackle the nation's opioid epidemic.

COVID In Colorado: Data Shows Clear Link Between Vaccination Rates Across State And The HospitalizationsThe difference in COVID rates between Colorado's more and less vaccinated counties has become a stark comparison.

'This Is A Wakeup Call': Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID CasesIn his weekly address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 leaving just slightly more than 100 ICU beds available.

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial CrisisAs many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, one in central Colorado is making an incredible comeback.

Colorado Ranking Worse In COVID Cases As Dozens Of Other States DeclineMost of the country is seeing a drop in cases of COVID-19, but Colorado continues to be in a surge.

Summit County's SMART Mental Health Program Grabbing Governor's AttentionA program in Summit County aimed at responding to those in the midst of a mental health crisis has caught the attention of the state.