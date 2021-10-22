CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Barry Morphew, Chaffee County News, Colorado News, Salida News, Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)Barry Morphew, the man from Chaffee County charged with murdering his wife, plans to sue police and the prosecutor in his case.

Barry Morphew (credit: Chaffee County)

Morphew was arrested in May and charged with the 2020 murder of Suzanne. Her body was never found after she was reported missing on Mother’s Day.

His lawyers issued a letter of intent to sue on Friday, saying evidence that would have cleared him was withheld.

(credit: Morphew family)

It was revealed in court that DNA of another man was found in Suzanne’s vehicle. That man’s DNA is linked to unsolved sexual assaults.

Morphew’s defense team says investigators never followed up on that discovery.

Morphew’s trial is set to run next year from May 3 through June 1. He is currently out on bond and wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor.

