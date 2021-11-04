(CBS4) – Justin Neisler‘s medical license has been permanently relinquished by the Colorado Medical Board after he confessed to filming several minor patients during medical exams with a spy pen camera and his iPhone, according to a medical board report released this week. The report, which provides disturbing new details about Neisler’s offenses, says the revocation decision may not be appealed, and Neisler has agreed to not apply for reactivation, reinstatement, or issuance of a new medical license in Colorado in the future.

The medical board’s order comes one year after Neisler was sentenced to 23 years for the production of child pornography.

In the order, the medical board detailed Neisler’s unsettling actions against his young male patients.

“(Neisler) directed (a patient) to remove his clothing,” the board wrote in one example. “(The patient) asked, ‘no cameras in here, right?’ (Neisler) answered, ‘no cameras – just us guys.’ (Neisler) then directed the naked (patient) to lie on the examination table and recorded himself manipulating and examining (the patient’s private areas).”

In total, the board said Neisler secretly recorded 21 different patients, two of which were adults and the rest were minors, aged 11 to 16.

The board said Neisler “produced and retained… the videos so he could bring them home and pleasure himself sexually while watching them.”

The board also said Neisler pleaded guilty to those facts in his criminal case.

While Neisler practiced medicine in Denver and Westminster, he lived in Colorado Springs. Neisler became the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in November 2018 — after a tip that Neisler was uploading child pornography to a social media website.

It was the website Tumblir that noticed someone was uploading explicit pictures. The website notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which contacted police, federal agents were also brought on the case.

On March 13, 2019, agents searched Neisler’s home and it was determined he kept child pornography on his cellphone and various other electronic media.

A review by the FBI revealed that Neisler had approximately 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he obtained from the internet.

At his sentencing hearing last year, the doctor said in tears, “I intentionally and repeatedly violated the sacred trust of my patients and their families. I desecrated my oath to do no harm.”

Investigators found he did not distribute the videos he recorded.

“During the patient encounters, the patients were in the custody and care of (Neisler),” the medical board wrote in its order. “(Neisler) was in a position of trust with respect to each patient, and (he) engaged in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct with a minor.”