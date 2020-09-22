DENVER (CBS4) – Dr. Justin Neisler, who pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, was sentenced to 23 years in prison after admitting to secretly taping nude boys during exams.

“You put your hands on those kids,” the federal judge told Neisler during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Neisler became the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in November 2018 — after a tip that Neisler was uploading child pornography to a social media website.

On March 13, 2019, agents searched Neisler’s home and it was determined he kept child pornography on his cellphone and various other electronic media.

A review by the FBI revealed that Neisler had approximately 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he obtained from the internet.

During the search, Neisler admitted to investigators he secretly recorded video of medical exams while his young patients were undressed, using a spy pen camera and his iPhone. Neisler said he would watch the videos at home for his own sexual gratification. Investigators found he did not distribute the videos he recorded.

Neisler had been associated with Centura Health and HCA-HealthONE networks, specifically St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster and Rose Family Medicine Residency Clinic. His employment was terminated by Centura Health after his arrest.

“Knowing that Mr. Neisler will serve the next 23 years in federal prison, ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Our community is a lot safer as a result of today’s sentencing.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Neisler was also ordered to pay $10,100 in assessments to the Court and into funds set up to assist victims of child exploitation crimes.