



– Investigators say the doctor in Denver at the center of a child pornography investigation video recorded young male patients. Justin Neisler faces charges of transportation of child pornography.

Federal agents arrested Niesler at his home on March 13. They search his home and car.

Among the evidence they found, agents say he admitted to secretly videotaping boys as young as 11 years old during physical examinations.

Agents received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying someone using an IP address tied to Neisler’s home uploaded sexually explicit content of children. That content was uploaded onto a social media platform.

Officials say he is affiliated with Centura Health and HCA-HealthONE networks, specifically St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster and Rose Family Medicine Residency Clinic.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the FBI by sending an email to DENVERMD@FBI.GOV.