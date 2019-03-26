  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A doctor in Denver faces charges of transportation of child pornography. Federal agents now have custody of Justin Bowen Neisler, 31.

The FBI arrested the suspect on March 13 after they search his home in Denver.

Justin Bowen Neisler (credit: CBS)

Agents received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying someone using an IP address tied to Neisler’s home uploaded sexually explicit content of children. That content was uploaded onto a social media platform.

Neisler has carried a licensed to practice medicine in Colorado and Georgia since 2016. Officials say he is affiliated with Centura Health and HCA-HealthONE networks.

Neisler could face at least five years of prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He also could face a minimum of five years of supervised release.

Anyone with more information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the FBI by sending an email to DENVERMD@FBI.GOV.

