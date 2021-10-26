PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are looking for two people who were seen at the scene of what’s being called a suspicious fire in Parker. A haunted house called Fright Acres burned to the ground Monday morning.
It took more than 6 hours for crews to put the fire out. Hay bales and high winds fueled the fire, making the job more difficult.
“The fire was pretty quickly contained using tractors making sure that the grass wouldn’t continue to burn,” said South Metro Fire spokesman Eric Hurst.
No one was hurt.
The property is located on Flat Acres Farm on Dransfeldt Road, to the west of South Parker Road.