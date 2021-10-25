PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Parker residents should expect smoky conditions for several hours this morning while firefighters and equipment operators work to extinguish a blaze near Twenty Mile Road and Parker Road.
The fire started in hay bales at 11321 Dransfeldt Road. South Metro first sent out a Twitter message about the department’s initial response to the fire at 1:31 a.m.READ MORE: Semi Trailers On Fire At Colorado Springs Goodwill
Not quite 45 minutes later, South Metro’s follow-up message stated the fire “would continue to burn for an extended period of time.”
Update: The fire destroyed a haunted house and is now contained, but will continue to burn for an extended period of time. Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing flames and front loader tractors have been requested to help @ParkerPolice @dcsheriff @FranktownFire on scene also pic.twitter.com/Pe0vrjQizs
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
There are no evacuations necessary, the fire is contained, and no one has been injured, the department added. But gusty winds have complicated the already difficult task of extinguishing the hay fire.
A haunted house was destroyed.READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Storm System
Fire trucks called tenders are shuttling water to the area. Twenty Mile Road is currently closed as part of this operation.
Update: Heavy equipment operators from @douglascountyco continue to assist Firefighters with moving and breaking the burning hay bales apart. Smoke will likely be visible for the next 4-6 hours, especially as the winds increase, temperature rises and humidity drops. pic.twitter.com/gz9XAp3k7c
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021
Heavy equipment such as front end loaders are working to spread the hay bales in an effort to release heat and expose flames. But SMF stated that smoke from the incident will likely be visible through late morning.
Flat Acres Farm is the location of the incident address, according to an online search.
MORE NEWS: Deadly Hit & Run At I-70 And Pecos Street Under Investigation