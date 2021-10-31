PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – After apparent arsonists damaged a major section of the Fright Acres Haunted House last week, the owner has decided to reopen the attraction.

Fright Acres owner Steve Petalas said despite the most elaborate part of the attraction being burnt to the ground on Monday, they decided to be resilient through it all.

“It’s the love of Halloween, the community, the employees, the family,” said Petalas. “Taking my ball and going home usually isn’t my game plan.”

South Metro Fire Rescue officials said they believe two people set a portion of the haunted house on fire early in the morning, resulting in about $50,000 worth of damage. Officials are still trying to track down the people who may have started it.

“It’s upsetting to come and see this every day. It’s kind of frustrating to have to stand here and think about everything that we lost that was inside of it,” Petalas said. “It’d be nice if they were adults and owned what they did, but you know, I doubt they will.”

Petalas said they decided to open back up because for many in the community Fright Acres has become a staple.

“They’re used to us being here, they come to us every year, they’ve supported us every year, and the show must go on, as they say in show business, right?” he said.

While the walk through the haunted house is going to be a little shorter for visitors, there’s still a lot to experience at the farm. The Fright Acres team hopes to recuperate some of what they lost in these final days of the show.

“We have really good actors, and really good scares,” Petalas said. “There’s a few more nights, and just make the best of a bad situation, and push through and preserve and get it done.”

Currently tickets are being discounted. The haunted house will stay open through Halloween night. Fire officials said if anyone has any information on who may have caused the fire, they’re urged to contact South Metro Fire.