Filed Under:Colorado News, I-70, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Summit County News

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions in Colorado’s high country created problems on Interstate 70 in the mountains for a short time Sunday morning.

Cars were stopped just after 9 a.m. on I-70. (credit: CBS)

At 9:15 a.m. cars were stopped on the interstate close to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash near the Silverthorne exit.

Meteorologist Chris Spears said there was a brief period of heavy snow in the area, but widespread snowfall in the high country had mostly passed at that time.

By 10:30 a.m. the interstate was back open.