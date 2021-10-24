Police In Denver Collect Unwanted Medications On National Prescription Drug Take Back DayAgencies all across Colorado, including the Denver Police Department, King Soopers and UCHealth, hosted a massive effort on Saturday to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Gets His BoosterGov. Jared Polis has spent months encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and on Friday he turned his attention to booster shots.

Drug Takeback Event In Denver Area Intended To Help Battle The Opioid CrisisHealthONE is hosting an event on Saturday to help tackle the nation's opioid epidemic.

COVID In Colorado: Data Shows Clear Link Between Vaccination Rates Across State And The HospitalizationsThe difference in COVID rates between Colorado's more and less vaccinated counties has become a stark comparison.

'This Is A Wakeup Call': Colorado Governor Says State Is Running Low On ICU Beds Due To COVID CasesIn his weekly address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced more than 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 leaving just slightly more than 100 ICU beds available.

Hospital In Leadville Upgrades, Expands Despite Recently Being On Brink Of Financial CrisisAs many rural hospitals struggle to find footing in the midst of the pandemic, one in central Colorado is making an incredible comeback.