SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Snowy conditions in Colorado’s high country created problems on Interstate 70 in the mountains for a short time Sunday morning.
At 9:15 a.m. cars were stopped on the interstate close to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash near the Silverthorne exit.
Meteorologist Chris Spears said there was a brief period of heavy snow in the area, but widespread snowfall in the high country had mostly passed at that time.
By 10:30 a.m. the interstate was back open.