SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi jackknifed on icy Interstate 70 in Colorado’s high country on Sunday morning and took out 30 feet of guardrail. The emergency response in Summit County near the Silverthorne exit led to a closure of I-70 for at least an hour afterwards.
Snow fell during the overnight hours and was still falling when the crash happened.
No one was hurt.
At 9:15 a.m. cars were stopped on the interstate close to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels.
Meteorologist Chris Spears said there was a brief period of heavy snow in the area, but widespread snowfall in the high country had mostly passed at that time.
By 10:30 a.m. the interstate was back open.