SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Ptarmigan Fire remains active on Wednesday despite rainfall in the area. The fire did not significantly grow overnight.
More than 500 homes remain under evacuation or pre-evacuation notices.
Operations will focus on structure protection and creating a fireline. According to the Forest Service, this area of forest contains many standing dead trees, which create a significant hazard for crews working on the ground. Aircraft will assist with fire operations.
The Ptarmigan Fire is estimated to be 85-100 acres with no containment. The cause is under investigation, however, the fire appears to have started near the Ptarmigan Trail. There was no lightning reported in the area at the time.
Moderate showers are expected Wednesday afternoon with a mix of rain and snow. According to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, in the mountains, it will be too warm for snow in mountain towns but higher elevations (mainly above 10,000 feet) will see periods of snow with 4-8 inches of slushy accumulation on the higher peaks and mountain passes.
There will be a public briefing at the Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle, Silverthorne, CO 80498, at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook Live on the Summit County Government’s Facebook page.
The most current information is available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7857/, the White River National Forest Facebook page @WhiteRiverNF, or call the Ptarmigan Fire Hotline at 970-668-9700.
There are several agencies fighting the fire, including the U.S. Forest Service, Summit Fire & EMS, Clear Creek Fire, Eagle River Fire, East Grand Fire, Grand Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Greater Eagle Fire, Vail Fire and Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue, under the Mountain Area Mutual Aid agreement.