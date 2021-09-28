SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people remain evacuated from their homes on Tuesday morning following a wildfire that started near Silverthorne on Monday. About 300 residences fell under the mandatory Summit County evacuation due to the Ptarmigan Fire.
A shelter for those residents — from the Hamilton Creek subdivision — was set up in Frisco. Angler Mountain and South 40 were on pre-evacuation status.
There was a dip in temperatures in Summit County overnight and it was expected to help with the firefight, which is taking place in the Ptarmigan Wilderness, which is located to the northeast of Silverthorne.
Authorities said they expect that higher humidity and the arrival of an anticipated cold front are also favorable for firefighting.
More ground and air resources were being called in to battle the blaze on Tuesday.
On Monday air drops started after the flames were first spotted on the mountainside in the early evening. The fire was estimated to be 30 to 40 acres on Monday night.