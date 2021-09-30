SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire that has burned 85 to 100 acres in Summit County isn’t out but weather conditions have made the situation much easier for fire managers. Rain and cooler temperatures at the site of the Ptarmigan Fire have helped so much that the mandatory evacuation order for nearby homes has been lifted.
Hundreds of people began returning to their homes in Silverthorne at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
If there’s a warmup in the forecast fire officials say they might have to reconsider the lifting of the evacuation order. Despite the mandatory evacuation order being lifted for the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain subdivisions, a pre-evacuation status still remains there until further notice. Pre-evacuation status also still applies to the South 40 neighborhood, the Angler Mountain area and Ptarmigan neighborhood.
“Until further notice, only residents with credentials will be allowed back into the Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain areas to support safety of the continuing firefighting efforts,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Thursday news release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, the fire appears to have started near the Ptarmigan Trail on Monday. There was no lightning reported in the area at the time.
The firefight in the Ptarmigan Wilderness to the northeast of Silverthorne is expected to continue for a few more weeks.