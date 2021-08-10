CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – On day two of a preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, a former FBI agent revealed they found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family’s home. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day of 2020. Her body has yet to be found.

The agent told the prosecution he worked with local law enforcement agencies on violent crime cases until about two weeks ago, and most recently worked on the Dillon Redwine case in southwestern Colorado.

Prosecutors noted phone records and telematics of the truck showed Barry arrived home on May 9, the day before the disappearance, at around 2:44 p.m. They questioned the agent about what appeared to be Barry circling the home, however the defense argued the agent testified he doesn’t know if the phone was moving around or was still.

The agent says Barry told him he was shooting chipmunks, and he asked Barry if he was using tranquilizer darts.

Investigators say for the next several hours, the doors on the truck were being opened and closed. At 5:33 p.m., they say the truck apparently had some kind of system reboot, but agents couldn’t explain what would cause this. Afterward, the truck was moved down the driveway about 100 feet.

It wasn’t until at around 3:30 a.m. the next morning when investigators say data showed the truck moved to the area where the bike was recovered, but cell phone experts say they couldn’t determine there was any movement.

Then, at around 4:20 a.m., Suzanne’s phone stopped sending a signal.

Prosecutors then combed over phone records showing Barry traveling to Broomfield about an hour later. They questioned numerous trips to trash cans at various properties including the hotel he checked into.

The defense took over cross examination Tuesday afternoon. On Monday, the defense highlighted how a spy pen helped uncover a love affair between Suzanne and another man.