CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Barry Morphew, who is accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is now facing additional charges of tampering with a corpse and possession of a dangerous weapon.
We previously reported Barry Morphew was facing charges of murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
A newly obtained complaint alleges Barry Morphew killed his wife between May 9 and 10, 2020, and tampered with the body during that time. It states Barry Morphew possessed a short rifle between May 9, 2020 and March 4, 2021. He was arrested on May 5.
Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother's Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.
Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared.
Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.
Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.
