COVID In Adams County: Incentives Offered To Help Boost VaccinationsHealth experts continue to advocate for vaccines as the best way to curb this rise in COVID-19 cases. Some counties in Colorado are offering more incentives to get doses into the arms of those living in underserved communities.

COVID In Denver: Milk Market, Other Bonanno Concepts Locations, To Require Staff, Guests Be VaccinatedBy Sept. 30, Bonanno Concepts says all its staff will be fully vaccinated. The restaurant group is asking that guests be fully vaccinated by that date as well.

Debate Over Masks Takes Center Stage At Cherry Creek School Board MeetingThe debate over masks in Colorado schools continues, this time with some Cherry Creek School District parents asking for a mandate.

Some UCHealth Employees Protest Being Required To Get COVID VaccineMonday morning, nurses and healthcare workers lined up on the sidewalk outside of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to protest a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs.

COVID Cases Among Children Increasing, Doctors SayIn Colorado, state health officials report the number of children ages 19 and under made up almost 4% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Aug. 1.

Colorado Respiratory Doctor Offers Advice To Curb Symptoms From Bad AirWhen the smoke from California’s wildfires rolled into Colorado on Saturday, the air quality dropped and stayed that way most of the day Sunday.