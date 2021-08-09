CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – During a preliminary hearing for the murder case against Barry Morphew, an FBI agent testified saying a spy pen unveiled Suzanne Morphew‘s apparent love affair. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day in 2020, and her body has yet to be found.
Barry is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, possession of a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. With evidence in the case sealed, the preliminary hearing is the public's first look at the prosecution's case against Barry.
A lead investigator said Suzanne had been having the affair for about two years. Suzanne bought the spy pen to see if Barry was having an affair, but accidentally recorded a conversation between her and Jeff Libler, the man she had been seeing.
Investigators say she tried to delete it, but they were able to retrieve.
Suzanne reportedly told Libler she loved him, and he is not a homewrecker. The two made plans for Valentine's Day because Barry would be gone.
CBS4’s Jamie Leary reports Libler deleted his work phone and all secret social media accounts after she disappeared because he didn’t want it to be her legacy.
At the end of the multi-day preliminary hearing, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial.