SALIDA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — Barry Morphew, who is accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is in court on Monday — and we are learning more about why investigators believe he is guilty. With evidence in the case sealed, the preliminary hearing is the public’s first look at the prosecution’s case against him.

The first witness was the lead investigator, who testified that Suzanne Morphew had been having an affair with a man named Jeff Libler for approximately two years — which wasn’t discovered until about six months after she disappeared.

On Monday, prosecutors also showed body camera video that had not been released before — from the day Suzanne went missing. It shows officers handling her bike, shouting her name and looking for her. They also presented video from later that evening, showing Barry Morphew arriving at the large scene. He was crying and asking to see the bike.

Prosecutors say Barry Morphew was interviewed at the scene for about 30 minutes. During the interview he suggested that police look at the “suspicious” RV park nearby, and speculated that she may have been taken by a mountain lion.

Barry Morphew’s daughters and mother were in the courtroom on Monday. During a break, they cried, and he pulled his mask down and mouthed, “I love you.”

Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her home for a bike ride on Mother’s Day 2020. Her body has never been found and what happened remains a mystery.

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver when she disappeared.

Last year, Barry Morphew told CBS4’s Jamie Leary that he believes she was abducted.

Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a corpse, possession of a deadly weapon and attempting to influence a public servant. He is represented by the Eytan Neilson firm.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors lay out their evidence and the judge will decide whether there is enough to proceed with a trial.

