GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says he will declare a state disaster for the flooding and mudslide damage to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. Polis says he also intends to request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act.

The governor toured the damage in the canyon on Monday. The section of interstate has been closed since Thursday night after heavy rain sent monumental amounts of debris on the road.

With regard to when the interstate will reopen, “The best case scenario is a few days, ” Polis said. However, he said it might be a few weeks.

He anticipates only one lane of traffic to be open each way, and plans to reopen are dependent on weather.

Looking ahead to the winter, Polis says it is the goal to make sure the interstate is reopened and safe before the ski season when other alternate routes are not open.

“I was planning on joining helicopter surveillance of the damage today but due to rain and hail the choppers aren’t flying and the damage is potentially going to get even worse,” Polis stated on social media on Monday afternoon.

On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Transportation described the damage to the interstate as extreme. They went on to say senior supervisors and engineers said they’d never seen this amount of damage.

Drivers are being detoured up to Steamboat Springs, and truck drivers are urged to take Interstate 80 through Wyoming.

Colorado State Patrol joined the governor during Monday’s news conference. They ask drivers to drive safely along the alternate routes and check the routes before you leave. CSP troopers will be assigned to those alternate routes to help maintain safety, they say.

On Monday, CDOT announced it will postpone a three month-long closure of Highway 285 due to the situation on I-70. It’s not clear when the closure will end up happening.

A project closing Highway 50 was also postponed, CDOT said Monday.