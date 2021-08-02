DENVER (CBS4) – In a state like Colorado, with such a rugged and large mountain range down the center, there aren’t a lot of easy options for west to east or east to west travel, especially with Interstate 70 being closed through Glenwood Canyon due to massive mudslides. If you’re planning to skip the alternate route suggested by CDOT, which takes you through Steamboat Springs and Craig, you’ll need to be aware of a big construction project southwest of Denver that could delay your travel around the town of Fairplay.

According to CDOT there will be a full closure of Highway 285 south of Fairplay starting Aug. 2 and it will last for three months. Crews will be replacing a bridge over the South Fork of the South Platte River. A detour will take you around the closure using Highways 9 and 24, but you will encounter some additional construction crews and shoulder or lane closures that are related to the project, including one on Highway 9 at milepost 63.

Another large construction project is taking place on Highway 50 west of Gunnison in Little Blue Creek Canyon. The road is open for alternating, single-lane traffic three times each day during the week. Those times are 6:30-8:30 am, 12:30-1:30 pm and 5:30-7:30 pm. It is open entirely on the weekends, starting at 5:30 pm each Friday.