GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Those who were hoping to drive Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon won’t be doing so anytime in the near future. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more heavy rain and flooding of July 31 caused extreme damage.
I-70 has been closed through the canyon since Thursday night when dozens of drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued.READ MORE: U.S. 6 Over Loveland Pass Reopened After Mudslide Cleanup
Senior operation supervisors and engineers say they haven’t seen such damage to the viaduct structure ever.READ MORE: Denver Police Set Up Community Outreach Event In Montbello Neighborhood
On Saturday, crews cleared 135 truck loads worth of mud and debris. While there was hope the interstate would reopen by Monday, crews are continuing to work, and CDOT has not given a definitive date of reopening.MORE NEWS: Man Opens Garage Door, Opens Fire On Deputies At Family Gathering, Authorities Say
Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs. CDOT recommends truck drivers to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming.