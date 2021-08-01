GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation crews say they hauled away 135 truck loads of mud and debris from mudslides on Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday. The section of interstate is expected to remain closed through the weekend.
The goal is to keep working to clear the roadway so long as weather cooperates, but crews expect heavy rain.
I-70 is closed from Rifle to Dotsero and has been during other mudslides events this summer.
More than 100 people were in vehicles that got stuck Thursday night during the mudslides. Everyone has been accounted for.
CDOT recommends drivers take the alternative route to get around the I-70 closure. That route is to the north of the canyon and adds approximately 2.5 hours to the drive in either direction.