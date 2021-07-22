LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Larimer County lifted mandatory evacuation orders on Thursday afternoon for people who live west of Rustic to the Jackson County line. The area was hit with flash flooding on Tuesday night, which claimed the life of at least one person.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a woman’s body was recovered on Thursday near Highway 14 and Black Hollow Road, just west of Rustic. Crews continue to search for two men and a woman who are unaccounted for.

A total of 45 emergency personnel responded to the Poudre Canyon on Thursday. The search will respond on Friday with reduced resources, officials said.

RELATED: Larimer County Declares Local Disaster Emergency After Deadly Poudre Canyon Flash Flood

Just after 5 p.m., Sheriff Justin Smith lifted restrictions on the Poudre River for all areas south of Rustic. The river above Rustic will remain restricted until officials are able to remove debris. Forest Service recreation areas in the Poudre Canyon remain closed.

The sheriff’s office issued a voluntary evacuation just before 4 p.m. for people who live near West County Road 43 in the Glen Haven area east to Drake. Officials are monitoring the potential for flooding in the area, which includes The Retreat and Storm Mountain.

“As restrictions are lifted, we encourage those entering the canyon to be mindful of the weather and river status during their visit. The forecast calls for more thunderstorm activity and conditions can change very rapidly” stated LCSO. “Let someone know where you’re going. If you see water rising, climb to the highest ground you can reach.”

The sheriff’s office urges residents to not cross flowing streams and never drive through flooded roadways. For the latest updates on evacuations, visit nocoalert.org.

Residents can also text the word LCEVAC to 888777. You can also text the word FLOOD2021 to 888777 from your cell phone to receive information on flooding in Larimer County. Officials ask residents to not call 911 unless they are in danger.

RELATED: Another Round Of Flash Flooding For Colorado Burn Scars