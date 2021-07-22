(CBS4) – The head of the Larimer County Commission has made a disaster emergency declaration following flash flooding in Poudre Canyon on Tuesday. Destructive debris flows in the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar led to the flooding that killed at least one person and destroyed five homes. Three people remain missing.
RELATED: Deadly Flash Flood Happens Without Notice In Larimer County, Resident ‘Never Would Have Believed It’READ MORE: Evacuation Risk The New Normal For Tight-Knit Community Inside The Cameron Peak Burn Scar
The disaster declaration provides quick access to local, state and federal resources.READ MORE: 'The Doors are Wide Open': Denver Cannabis Company Gets DEA Approval To Expand Alzheimer's Research
Assessments are still being done on structures and bridges affected by the destructive debris flows from the burn scar that moved into the Cache la Poudre River.
COLORADO FLASH FLOOD HISTORY: More Than 530 Deaths Documented Since 1864MORE NEWS: Deadly Flash Flood Happens Without Notice In Poudre Canyon, Resident 'Never Would Have Believed It'
The full county commission will consider the disaster declaration for ratification next Tuesday.