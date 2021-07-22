DENVER(CBS4)- Despite a slight westward shift in the main monsoon flow over the state, there is still ample moisture flowing into the central Rockies for scattered thunderstorms to develop over the mountains and over many of the burn scars that have already had two days of rainfall.
In Grand County, both the east Troublesome and the Williams Fork burn areas have had Flash Flood Warnings posted Thursday afternoon for storms producing at least a quarter to one inch of rain.
The Flash Flood threat will continue into the evening for many areas of the state. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from the Front Range burn areas across the central mountains into the San Juan region of the southwest.
There will be a threat for flash flooding in burn areas with us thru Friday and the weekend as monsoon moisture flow is expected to continue.