Oft-Injured Avalanche Forward Matt Calvert Retires At 31Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert announced his retirement Thursday after 11 seasons in the NHL.

Colorado Avalanche Announce 2021-2022 Season ScheduleThe NHL announced its full 2021-2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, and the Colorado Avalanche will be returning to the Central Division after spending last season in the West Division.

Gov. Jared Polis Wishes Luck To Olympians Competing In TokyoColorado is home to a world class Olympic training facility, and on Thursday Gov. Jared Polis sent his best wishes to those competing.

Denver Broncos Players Work Out At Red Rocks, Get Prepared For Training CampWith training camp on the horizon, several Denver Broncos and other NFL players are taking on the Red Rocks stairs as part of their offseason workouts.

Nuggets' Javale McGee Hopes To Add Olympic Gold Medal To Family LegacyNuggets center JaVale McGee will represent Team USA in the Tokyo Olympic Games. It is McGee’s first time playing in the Olympics.

Peyton Manning And Eli Will Call Alternate Telecast Of Monday Night Football Starting This SeasonPeyton and Eli are teaming up for an alternate Monday Night Football TV broadcast for 10 games each of the next three seasons.