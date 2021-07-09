DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The defense is presenting its case in the Dylan Redwine murder trial. His father, Mark Redwine, has been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse in the 13-year-old’s death in 2012.
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine's home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan's skull, about one-and-a-half-miles away.
The defense is presenting forensic analysts to discuss the discovery of those remains and the state of the remains, raising questions about the role of animals possibly causing those injuries.
Last week, a wildlife biologist who studied bear behavior in the area testified that an animal attack in November would be "highly unlikely" because most bears were in hibernation by that time, and there was no trash that would have attracted a bear to the area.
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.