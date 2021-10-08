COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early SuccessRecently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job.

COVID In Colorado: Expanded Vaccine Age Group Approval Could Help Outbreaks In SchoolsOn Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech officially asked the U.S. for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Some question whether the expanded vaccines will help with the outbreaks at Colorado schools.

UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.

COVID In Colorado: Thursday Is The Deadline For The Aurora Public Schools Vaccine MandateThursday is the deadline for employees at Aurora Public Schools to get their COVID-19 vaccines in order to keep their jobs.

Denver Costume Store: People Are 'Amped Up' For HalloweenThe COVID-19 vaccine has made in-person gatherings safer, lowering the risk of getting and spreading the virus.

Aurora Public Schools Joins Others In Offering Free COVID Testing For StudentsWhile the state’s rapid COVID-19 testing program inside schools started slowly, more districts are getting onboard nearly two months into the school year.