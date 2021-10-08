LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in La Plata County on Friday morning sentenced Mark Redwine to 48 years in prison for murdering his 13-year-old son. Dylan disappeared during a court-mandated visit to his father’s home north of Vallecito Lake in 2012.
When announcing his sentence, the judge said Redwine showed “utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior.”
Redwine was convicted by a jury over the summer. Prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father photographs “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.”
Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half miles away.
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.