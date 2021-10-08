CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Dylan Redwine, La Plata County News, Mark Redwine

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge in La Plata County on Friday morning sentenced Mark Redwine to 48 years in prison for murdering his 13-year-old son. Dylan disappeared during a court-mandated visit to his father’s home north of Vallecito Lake in 2012.

Mark Redwine

Mark Redwine (credit: La Plata County)

When announcing his sentence, the judge said Redwine showed “utter lack of remorse for his criminal behavior.”

Redwine was convicted by a jury over the summer. Prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father photographs “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.”

Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.

Dylan Redwine (credit: La Plata County)

Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half miles away.

Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

