DURANGO, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – Prosecutors sought to punch holes in defense attorneys’ suggestion that a 13-year-old boy might have been killed in an animal attack in southwest Colorado rather than at the hands of his father. The Durango Herald reports a wildlife biologist who studied bear behavior in the area testified Wednesday during the murder trial for Mark Redwine, Dylan Redwine’s father.
She said an animal attack in November would be “highly unlikely” because most bears were in hibernation by that time, and there was no trash that would have attracted a bear to the area. Dylan was reported missing in November 2012.READ MORE: Tyler Tysdal Pleads Guilty To Financial Crimes, Agrees To Repay $18.5 Million To Investors
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half mile away.READ MORE: Colorado Renaissance Festival Returns With New Attractions, Renewed Spirit
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. He faces up to 48 years in prison if he’s found guilty of his son’s death.MORE NEWS: Weld County Sheriff's Office Asks For Help To Identify Car Theft Suspect
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)