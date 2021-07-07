DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is getting ready for the MLB All-Star Game and Coors Field is making all the last-minute preparations. Banners are draped at the stadium, welcoming baseball fans.

On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made his official welcome to fans. He joined Colorado Rockies president and MLB officials to celebrate the start of the big week.

“We are ready to go, so we want to invite everyone through Denver metro area to come on down and enjoy what the Major League Baseball All-Star experience has to offer. Getting vaccinated is your ticket to fun and the All-Star week and beyond,” said Hancock.

There are numerous events to look forward to that are all connected to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13.

Additional Information From the City of Denver:

BALLPARK EXPERIENCE

The best way to enjoy one’s All-Star experience at Coors Field and the Colorado Convention Center is to arrive early. With crowds expected to be at capacity and thousands of visitors descending on Denver, fans and residents should provide themselves extra time for all departures, arrivals, event or dining reservations and experiences.

TRAVEL & TRANSPORTATION

Bus and rail options are available around the region. Riders are encouraged to plan their trips, arrive early and practice patience while transit returns to full capacity. Riders should prepare for crowded vehicles and wear face coverings if they are unvaccinated. Mass transit information and options are available at http://www.rtd-denver.com/.

DOWNTOWN DENVER TRANSFORMATION

This is the first MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard that Denver has hosted in 23 years and downtown Denver has transformed in the nearly quarter century between Midsummer Classics. From the addition of McGregor Square to the many hotels and restaurants throughout the increasingly diverse neighborhoods, the All-Star host city proves to be a brand new experience for All-Star attendees and residents alike.

DENVER IS OPEN

Colorado has reached the 70% mark for its state-wide vaccination rate and local businesses are fully open. Hosting the MLB All-Star Game and All-Star Week will showcase the full range of entertainment options and business opportunity in the Greater Denver Region and Western Slope.

WORLDWIDE DISPLAY

The City of Denver takes a global stage as the 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 15 languages across 223 countries and territories.

A LASTING LEGACY

The 2021 All-Star Legacy initiative includes community enrichment projects and financial donations that will impact thousands of families and children throughout Greater Denver and beyond. Approximately $5 million will be donated by MLB and the Rockies through this Midsummer Classic program, which is an annual effort designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the local community while also supporting national charitable organizations with close ties to Major League Baseball.

RESOURCES

AllStarGame.com is your one-stop shop for event information on everything happening in Denver during All-Star Week in addition to tickets.

Visit DenverGov.org/AllStarInfo for all the information folks need to get to and around all the week’s activities. Other questions or concerns? Call 311 or 720-913-1311.

Mass transit information and options are available at www.rtd-denver.com/

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 13th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 12th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 11th), the MLB Draft (July 11th-13th) at the Bellco Theater and PLAY BALL PARK at the Colorado Convention Center (July 9th-13th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place around the city. The 91st Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by 70 partners in 15 languages across 223 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.