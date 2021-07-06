CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – There are numerous events to look forward to that are all connected to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13.

Most events are open to the public, but some are ticketed (and those events that do require a ticket are noted below).

Thursday, July 8th

All Day – Tattered Cover baseball book popup with author signings at McGregor Square location

Friday, July 9th

10am – Play Ball Park opens (tickets are free but required)
10am – Topps Truck at Mike’s Stadium Sportscards in Aurora (free baseball cards and more)        
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
12pm – MLB Girls ID Tour skills workout at Metro State (open to the public per MSU, but this is a workout and showcase for girls working to play baseball)
3pm – Rockies RBI (Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities) baseball and softball championship games at Metro State
4pm – MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run skills competition at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed)
4pm – MLB Junior Home Run Derby at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed) 5pm – High School All-American Game at Coors Field (not open to public)

All-Star Youth Classic participants take batting practice At Play Ball Park on in 2017 in Miami. (file photo credit: Joe Skipper/MLB via Getty Images)

Saturday, July 10th

 9am – All-Star 5K& 1K/Family Walk ($40 each, $20 youth, bib gets free PBP access)
10am – Play Ball Park opens
 10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
10am – Play Ball Sandlot at Civic Center Park (free, open to kids 5-12)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
11am – US Conference of Mayors Play Ball Event, Civic Center Park
1230pm – High School Home Run Derby (not open to the public)

Sunday, July 11th

10am – All-Star Whiffle Ball Tournament at Metro State (60-kid tournament, open to the public, per MSU)
10am – Play Ball Park opens 
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
1pm – MLB Futures Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)
4pm – All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)
4pm – Beer and Whiffle Ball at the Tivoli, hosted by The Athletic (free, must register online)
5pm – MLB Draft at the Bellco Theater (tickets available online)

Monday, July 12th

10am – Play Ball Park opens 
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
1pm – MLB Draft, Day 2 (at the Rally Hotel)
130pm – MLB legends appearance at Play Ball Park
3pm – All-Star Workout Day (tickets available online)
6pm – Home Run Derby

Tuesday, July 13th
10am – Play Ball Park opens
 10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
12pm – MLB Draft Day 3 (at Rally Hotel lobby)
12pm – All-Star Red Carpet on Wynkoop Promenade (no public allowed)
530pm – MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (ticketed)

