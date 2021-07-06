DENVER (CBS4) – The McNichols Civic Center Building is reopening just in time for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. Guests can explore three new art exhibits that celebrate the history of baseball.
The first floor exhibit called “Shades of Greatness” is inspired by Negro Leagues Baseball. The exhibit features 35 original works of art produced by 28 diverse professional artists from across the country.
“The style and creativity displayed in the Negro Leagues made baseball an art form,” said Bob Kendrick, president of NLBM. “This exhibit beautifully captures that spirit. It uses the power of the visual arts to enlighten and educate the public about an important but once forgotten chapter of baseball and American history.”
Inside the Boettcher Cultural Pavilion, guests can visit the Black Love Mural Festival Remix, which features 30 works by artists from the Black Love Mural Festival roster.
On the third floor, Denver artists Casey Kawaguchi, Karma Leigh, Tuke One, Detour, LaDopa, Moe Gram and Zaida Sever have created baseball-themed murals in a variety of styles. The work was commissioned by Major League Baseball in honor of the All-Star game, hosted in Denver on July 13.
“A rich partnership with Major League Baseball and local creatives and artists, plus a critically acclaimed collaborative exhibit, are perfect ways to celebrate getting back to business and our commitment to our city’s cultural sector,” said Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of Cultural Affairs, Denver Arts & Venues.
The exhibits are free and open to the public each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening reception is planned on Thursday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. with a discussion hosted by Black Love Mural Festival titled “Black Economic Ecosystem Congruence Panel.” The suggested donation for guests is $52.
For more information about the exhibits and a schedule of upcoming events, visit mcnicholsbuilding.com.