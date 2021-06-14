DENVER (CBS4) – On July 9, Major League Baseball, in partnership with the Colorado Rockies, is taking over the Colorado Convention Center to give baseball fans the ultimate fan experience, Play Ball Park. It’s going to be more than 4,000 sq. feet of interactive activities for all ages. Fans can try their hand at pitching, hitting, catching, and sliding home. There will also be opportunities to get autographs from and pictures with more than 30 legendary baseball and softball players, including alumni from several different eras of the Rockies.

“I think what fans love the most honestly is meeting the players of the game, so we’re going to have alumni of the Rockies there. We’re going to have Vinny Castilla, who I know is beloved for the local town of Denver,” said Jacqueline Secaira-Cotto, Director of Events for Major League Baseball.

The Colorado Convention Center will contain three baseball diamonds, and VIP coaches will be on-hand to give some pitching pointers. Fans will be able to compete against friends and family at MLB The Show 21, baseball’s video game. And there will be tons of team shopping at the MLB Shop.

“Everything is free, free, free. So to get in the door is free, to participate in any of the events indoors is free, so there is no charges for autographs or pictures or anything like that,” Secaira-Cotto explained.

Play Ball Park is going to offer something for everyone in the family, including an area called Rookie Leagues, for baseball’s youngest fans.

“Our mission is to give that ultimate fan experience, and maybe for the younger fans their first experience to swing a bat or catch a ball,” Secaira-Cotto said.

MLB is expecting between 75,000 – 100,000 people to advantage of the fun. And while entry is free, fans will need a timed ticket to get in. Organizers want to manage the flow of visitors, to keep capacity and density comfortable for everyone. There are tickets available for different time slots of the day, in about four-hour increments.

“Historically, our fans have spent between 3-4-hours at the event,” Secaira-Cotto said.

Once fans have tickets, they may want to download the Experience Pass, which engages visitors on a more ultimate level. The app offers enhanced experiences like scavenger hunts, and instant prizes. Fans can also register for autograph sessions, eliminating the long-wait lines.

“We have an opportunity to make lifetime memories happen,” Secaira-Cotto told CBS4.

So even is a fan doesn’t have a ticket to the big game, they can still have an All-Star experience at Play Ball Park.

LINK: Register for Tickets to Play Ball Park