BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A volunteer who was preparing for an upcoming organized search for missing hiker Joshua Hall came across human remains west of Nederland on Thursday.
The remains were found near a small stream off the Diamond Lake Trail. That’s approximately 4.3 miles west of the Hessie Trailhead, where Hall’s vehicle was found. The trailhead is located at 730 4th of July Road, west of Nederland.
“At this time, the sex and age of the decedent is unknown due to decomposition and possible animal activity,” officials stated.
“Based on the location of the discovery, as well as items found near the body, we have cause to believe this may be the body of Hall,” they added.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the identity of the decedent as well as the cause and manner of death.
Josh Hall, 27, of Arvada, was reported overdue on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3, after he didn’t return from a hike with his dog.
One week later, his dog, named “Happy,” was found near the Peak to Peak Highway, roughly 13 miles from the Hessie Trailhead.