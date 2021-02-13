BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The dog of a missing hiker was found more than a week after the pair was last seen. Josh Hall, 27, of Arvada, was reported overdue on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3. The dog, named “Happy,” was found Thursday near the Peak to Peak Highway, roughly 13 miles from the Hessie Trailhead, where Hall’s vehicle was found.
"The pup has been reunited with family and is getting some much needed food and love," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Investigators are asking people to still be on the lookout for anything associated with Hall, including clothing items and a black leash.
Hall’s cell phone last pinged near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
On the day Hall was reported missing, the first of two storm systems arrived in Colorado. Searchers braved winter storm conditions to look for Hall and his dog. Seventy searchers accumulated more than 650 person-hours between Wednesday night and Saturday evening, BCSO stated.
The ground search was called off on Monday.