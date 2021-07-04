BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The coroner in Boulder County has determined that remains found on Thursday in the Indian Peaks Wilderness are that of an Arvada man who went missing in February. Josh Hall, 27, was reported overdue after he didn’t return from a hike with his dog.

A week after the day Hall went missing, Feb. 3, his dog “Happy” was found near the Peak to Peak Highway, roughly 13 miles from the Hessie Trailhead not far from Nederland. Hall’s car was also found at that trailhead.

More than 700 hours were spent searching for Hall, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, which made the announcement about the coroner’s findings on Saturday evening.

“We are heartbroken for his friends and family,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a prepared statement.

The remains were found near a small stream off the Diamond Lake Trail approximately 4.3 miles west of the Hessie Trailhead.

Hall’s family released a statement saying they are grieving “the loss of our son, and will strive to find comfort in the fact Josh died doing what he loved.”

The family said they are thankful to all the volunteers and search teams who looked for Hall after he went missing.

The family’s complete statement is as follows:

In our darkest hour we have been reminded that there is so much light in this world. The efforts, determination and sacrifices made by so many in our community (most of whom had never even met Josh) to find our son and bring us peace have made a lasting impression and will forever change the way we see humanity.

Josh lived life to the fullest, always striving to learn, making others laugh and taking in the beauty of his surroundings. His adventurous spirit inspired all of us to try new things, meet new people, and explore new trails. While we grieve the loss of our son, we will strive to find comfort in the fact Josh died doing what he loved, and that he is and will always be part of Indian Peaks Wilderness.