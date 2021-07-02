DENVER (CBS4) – There will be one less major fireworks show in Denver this year. Elitch Gardens has canceled their annual 4th of July fireworks show, citing low staffing.
A post on their website says “Due to the Park’s modified summertime operating hours made necessary by the area’s reduced available workforce, we must cancel the planned 4th of July fireworks show this season.”
A planned Memorial Day fireworks show was previously canceled due to weather. Right now, the show planned for September 5th is still on the calendar.
Both the theme park and water park will still open at 10:30 a.m. for a full day of family fun.
