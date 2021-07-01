DENVER (CBS4) – For those of you planning out your Fourth of July weekend, it’s worth noting that there will not be an Independence Eve fireworks show on Saturday night in downtown Denver.
The annual Independence Eve event started a decade ago and drew thousands of people to Civic Center Park on July 3. It included musical performances and a symphony set at the end that included fireworks over the Denver City and County Building.
The Civic Center Conservancy sent out a tweet on Wednesday saying this year’s celebration is not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will work with our partners at City and County of Denver and the Colorado Symphony on the event’s return for 2022. Hopefully, this time next year we will all be getting ready to celebrate again,” they said.
Independence Eve at Civic Center Park will not be happening in 2021. We will work with our partners at City and County of Denver and the Colorado Symphony on the event's return for 2022. Hopefully, this time next year we will all be getting ready to celebrate again.
— Civic Center Denver (@CivicCenterPark) June 30, 2021
To see a listing of fireworks celebrations near Denver that are still going on, click here.