Aurora To Launch Fireworks From Bicentennial Park On 4th Of JulyThe City of Aurora is hosting a public fireworks show on the 4th of July in 2021, but there won't but the usual activities and music to go along with it.

Arvada To Launch Fireworks At Stenger Sports Complex On 4th Of JulyArvada will set off a display of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day this year. They've been doing it since 1979.

Berthoud's Fireworks Show Will Take Place On July 3Berthoud is setting off a public fireworks display on July 3 this year. They will be launched from Richardson Open Space.

Brighton Will Launch Fireworks At Carmichael Park On 4th Of JulyBrighton will feature fireworks in an Independence Day celebration in Carmichael Park on the 4th of July.

'Great American Picnic' At Broomfield County Commons Park On 4th Of July Will Feature Bike Parade, FireworksThere will be a big fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park to celebrate the 4th of July this year.

Castle Rock Will Launch Fireworks From The Top Of Santa Fe Quarry Mesa On 4th Of JulyCastle Rock's fireworks will be launched from the top of Santa Fe Quarry Mesa this year

Commerce City's Big 4th Of July Fireworks Display To Take Place After Colorado Rapids GameCommerce City says its fireworks display is the largest public fireworks display in the state of Colorado.

July 3 Fireworks Show At Belleview & Cornerstone Parks Will Be For Residents Of Several Communities: Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan & Arapahoe CountyResidents of Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan and unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County are encouraged to gather at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park on July 3 this year for an Independence Day fireworks display.

Erie Fireworks On July 3 Will Be Set Off From Rooftop Of Erie Community CenterFireworks to celebrate Independence Day will be set off from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center on July 3 this year.

Estes Park 4th Of July Celebration Includes Car Show, Band, FireworksEstes Park will feature a band concert and fireworks over Lake Estes on the 4th of July.

Firestone 4th Of July Celebration Includes Parade, Fireworks Launched From Miners ParkIn addition to a fireworks display for the 4th of July in Firestone this year, there will be many other activities including a parade.

Fort Lupton To Launch Fireworks Display At Community ParkCommunity Park will be the place to be in Fort Lupton on the 4th of July for those interested in a public Independence Day celebration.

Glendale To Launch Fireworks Display On July 2The City of Glendale will launch its fireworks from Creekside Park. Get more information at glendale.co.us.

Golden Will Feature Music And Fireworks On 4th Of JulyGolden residents are invited to Lions Park for an Independence Day celebration this year.

Highlands Ranch To Celebrate 4th Of July With Fireworks ShowHighlands Ranch residents will be treated to a fireworks show on the 4th of July that will be visible from many parts of town.

Lakewood To Launch Fireworks On July 3 For 'Big Boom Bash'Lakewood's Big Boom Bash this year features a fireworks display on July 3 that will be coordinated to music on the radio.

Lone Tree Will Hold 4th Of July Party With Fireworks At Prairie Sky ParkThere will be a party at Prairie Sky Park for the 4th of July in 2021.

Louisville 4th Of July Fireworks Show Will Go On, With Special Firework Viewing SitesLouisville will launch fireworks on the 4th of July from Coal Creek Golf Course this year, but the golf course will be closed to visitors due to concerns about COVID-19.

Loveland And Fort Collins Team Up For 4th Of July Fireworks, Drive-In Style, At The Ranch In Larimer CountyPeople who want to celebrate Indepence Day in Larimer County can do so at the Ranch Events Complex on the 4th of July.

Parker Launching Fireworks On 4th Of July From Salisbury Park, Parking Passes Must Be Purchased To Get CloseParker will launch fireworks from Salisbury Park on the 4th of July. People hoping to get close to the display will need to purchase a parking pass.

Fireworks Displays Will Take Place At Coors Field After Colorado Rockies Games On July 2 & 3The Colorado Rockies will launch fireworks to celebrate Independence Day this year after their games on Friday and Saturday nights.

'4th Of July In Thornton' Party Includes Fireworks, Bands, ParachutistsThornton's Independence Day celebration this year includes a parachutists jump, bands and fireworks.

Westminster To Host Fireworks Display At Westminster City ParkThe City of Westminster's 4th of July fireworks show will take place at Westminster City Park this year.

Windsor's Launching Independence Day Fireworks From Boardwalk ParkResidents are encouraged to bring picnics, lawn chairs and blankets to Boardwalk Park on July 4 to see the Town of Windsor’s fireworks show.

Best July Fourth Party Decorations & SuppliesThere are lots of ways to decorate for the Fourth of July on a budget. Here are seven ideas to spark your inner decorator.

7 Best July 4th Summer Wedding TrendsStart planning your July 4th summer wedding with these trendy ideas.

July 4th Desserts Full Of Red, White & BlueStart crafting your July 4th dessert spread with these red, white, and blue recipes.

Ask A Denver Expert: Top Cocktails To Serve For 4th Of JulyGet ready for a really creative Fourth of July holiday! Here are some truly tasty cocktail recipes from the professionals to serve up at your big party.

Best Places In America To Celebrate The 4th Of JulyThe Fourth of July holiday is a time when families get out and celebrate the birth of our nation. For this holiday, many communities across the country host festivals that feature live entertainment, food, vendors, activities and fireworks.

Celebrate The Fourth Of July Without FireworksIf the nearest July 4th fireworks display isn’t so near, there are other ways to have a safe and sparkly holiday. Read on for some of these creative ways to light up your 4th of July when a fireworks display isn’t an option.