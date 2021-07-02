(CBS4) – Coloradans who plan to travel for the Fourth of July weekend will see the most expensive gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. On Friday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Colorado was $3.43, up almost a dollar over this time last year.
Colorado’s gas prices are higher than the national average, which is currently $3.12 per gallon of unleaded gas. Meanwhile, gas prices have skyrocketed above $4 in some parts of the high country.
In Silverthorne on Wednesday, the price for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.04. Officials tell CBS4 that some pumps are dry due to a lack of available truck drivers to fill them.
Nearly 44 million Americans are expected to travel by car this Independence Day, according to AAA, including nearly 676,000 Coloradans. The travel forecast for this summer is the second-highest travel volume on record, up 40 percent over 2020.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year and a half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA.
From July 2-5, law enforcement will step up DUI patrols and checkpoints across Colorado. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Colorado State Patrol and local police agencies for the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period.
“Before you consume alcohol or marijuana, have a sober ride set up or plan to stay in place,” said Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Your loved ones and fellow motorists are counting on you to make safe decisions.”
